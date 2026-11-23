It was December 27, twenty-four years ago, the eve of Dhirubhai Ambani’s first birth anniversary since his passing earlier that year. I was among the journalists who witnessed the launch of Reliance Infocomm’s mobile services. The occasion was more than a press conference—it was a son fulfilling his father’s dream of making mobile phone calls cheaper than a postcard.

Dhirubhai built Reliance with ambition, beginning with trading spices, then venturing into synthetic textiles, and advancing to petrochemicals. He is credited with bringing India’s middle class into the world of equity markets. Mukesh Ambani is cut from the same cloth, but he plays the game in his own style. Measured in speech and focused on execution, his approach to business is akin to the way a grandmaster approaches the chessboard, thinking several moves ahead.

India has watched Mukesh carry his father’s legacy into more sectors and ride out the June 2005 family settlement that took the telecom business out of his hands. That he returned to the sector with Jio more than a decade later points to his tremendous patience, the deep pockets to realise dreams, and a sharp core team who operate far from the limelight.

The recent listing of Jio Platforms is the reward for that perseverance. As Krishna Gopalan writes in this issue’s cover story, Dhirubhai’s elder son has spent two decades building a consumer conglomerate alongside the oil-to-chemicals business he inherited. Building at global scale and aggressive pricing is the crux of his long game.

Having driven Reliance to record profitability, the cash flows are fuelling the group’s ambitions in newer businesses like green energy and artificial intelligence (AI). With Akash, Isha, and Anant taking charge of key business verticals, the empire Dhirubhai founded, and Mukesh grew many times over, is passing into the hands of the third generation of the family.

Jio’s bumper listing seems to be part of a broader revival in India’s stock market. As the AI frenzy overseas cools, Shailendra Bhatnagar details that foreign investors are back after five years of selling, buying large-cap stocks. Domestic retail investors, who put in tens of thousands of crores a month into mutual funds, held up the market while they were away. Were the government to cut capital gains tax for foreign investors, even more money could flow in.

Helped by foreign inflows and record deposits from non-resident Indians, the rupee, too, is on the path to recovery after fears that it would slide to 100 to the dollar. Yet the respite may not last, cautions Surabhi in her analysis of the economy. Costlier fuel and a deficient monsoon have pushed retail inflation above the central bank’s 6% tolerance limit, and much will now depend on how long the present calm lasts.

In times as uncertain as these, Mukesh Ambani’s journey is a reminder that playing the long game pays off.





@szarabi