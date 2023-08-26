Why India’s G20 presidency is PM Narendra Modi’s moment

India has taken centre stage. And how. With the world’s top leaders set to arrive for the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi in September, India, by way of the G20 presidency this year, has emerged as the driving force in a wide range of areas, wielding enormous influence in shaping the future of the world. At the centre of all this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose direction the G20 presidency bears an unmistakable Indian stamp.

Consider the range of areas where India is making a major difference. The country is playing a key role in the much-needed reform of multilateral development banks, where the aim is to ensure they are more tuned to addressing current and emerging global challenges. India’s digital public infrastructure— the India Stack—is the toast of the world, driving financial inclusion and innovation and showing the world what technology is capable of. It is energising the global start-up ecosystem by way of the Startup20 initiative.

And one of the most important moves—something the Prime Minister personally believes will make a major difference—is the one by India to push for a permanent seat for the African Union in the G20. We are proud to present to you Business Today’s G20 Special Issue, which delves into many of these areas in great depth. Topping it all is our exclusive, 40-minute-plus interaction with the man of the moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister talks to us in detail about his hope and vision for the G20 presidency, and the areas in which he believes India is making a difference. Modi and India’s G20 have also emerged as the voice of the Global South, bridging the gulf between the developed and developing nations. “We have brought the priorities of the Global South onto the agenda of the G20, and we have made progress,” Modi says. As India marches on towards 2047, this G20 presidency has proven to be the perfect launch pad into the future

