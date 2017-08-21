Awarding the Changemakers

On a balmy evening in Bengaluru, the special issue of Business Today's 'India's Coolest Start-Ups' was unveiled. BT has been identifying the best start-ups in the country since 2007. The winners were recognised, honoured and awarded.
The Chief Guest for the evening was R.V. Deshpande, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka.
The guest of honour was Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra and Jabong, who spoke to the start-up founders and CXO's present at the event on 'Challenges and opportunities in scaling a new-age business'. Start-ups were all ears to learn about scaling businesses.
Deshpande talked about the efforts made by his government, including setting up 'KITVEN', one of the earliest government-backed funds to invest in start-ups as early as 1996. Deshpande, who is the longest-serving industries minister of Karnataka, also spoke on policies, which have enabled Bengaluru to become the Silicon Valley of India.
The awards function was preceded by a panel discussion on whether Indian start-ups were merely copycats of international ones. After all, there is a perception that while the real ideas originate from outside the country, there are many who quickly replicate them in the country.
