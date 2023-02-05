BT Banking & Economy Summit: Engaging with the top leaders from India's banking industry

Number 13 can also be lucky. That day this January, the entire banking and financial services industry descended on the St. Regis hotel in Mumbai. The atmosphere was electric as the industry’s top brains debated and deliberated on multiple issues concerning the industry—from the path ahead for fast-growing Axis Bank to how the economy is heating up amidst strong headwinds, to how digital technologies are changing banking and finance forever, to the rivalry as well as the partnership between banks and fintechs, to how India’s NBFCs are responding to extant challenges with resilience, to challenges in financing the green economy, to the road ahead for payments banks and small finance banks, and more.

Topping a day of brainstorming were sessions with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the evergreen K.V. Kamath, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K. Karad, and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. And the grand finale? The awards ceremony of the BT-KPMG Best Banks & Fintechs Survey 2021-22. Here are some snapshots from the event.