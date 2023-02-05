BT Market Today Summit: Investing wisdom from the who's who of Indian bourses

Over the next few pages, you will go through the minds of the Indian stock market’s movers and shakers, courtesy the Business Today Market Today Summit that was held in Mumbai on January 24. Inaugurated by Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange, the day-long programme saw a long queue of top names. From Samir Arora of Helios Capital to Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal to Shankar Sharma of GQuant Investech to Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha to Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC to corporate honchos Niranjan Hiranandani and Dilip G. Piramal to top economists Soumya Kanti Ghosh of SBI and Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC, the programme debated the outlook for the stock market relative to corporate India and the macroeconomic situation.

Here are some snapshots from the event.