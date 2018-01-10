Huawei may not be launching its flagship Mate 10 in India, but is offering the same AI experience in the Honor View 10 that boasts a 5.99-inch display with 2,160x1,080p resolution. The device is comfortable to hold, and the screen offers bright colours, good viewing angle and is a delight to stream content on.

Under the smart assistance setting, system navigation gives users the option to switch between the off-screen navigation button and the virtual navigation bar. Under the navigation dock, a tap on the home button takes one to the previous page, touch and hold takes one to the home screen, and hold and slide to the multitasking page.

The Honor View 10 runs on EMUI built on Android 8.0.0, which comes with the usual Google apps, along with some bloatware. The device is powered by Kirin 970 processor paired with 6 GB of RAM and performs most tasks with ease. The AI capabilities of the processor have been put to good use in the camera, translator app and to enhance the overall performance. The default mode in camera can detect up to 13 subjects, including flower, green plants, text, cat, food and more, and enhance settings automatically. The dual camera (20 MP + 16 MP) at the rear is good at capturing depth images in wide aperture mode, which can be adjusted while editing images.

For real time translation, there is a Translator app powered by Microsoft that supports a wide range of languages and works in the offline mode as well. Unlike other apps that support image or voice translation, this one also supports text and conversational voice translation. Honor will offer smart recognition features, powered by AI, such as facial unlocking, intelligent display rotation and an intelligent notifications lock with the next update.