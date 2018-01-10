Hire American or Fire Indian?

India's IT export sector is aflame with reports that the US is considering a new regulation to prevent foreign workers from getting H-1B visa extensions while their green card applications are pending. They fear this could mean "self deportation" of thousands of workers, particularly software engineers employed by IT services companies.

Not just the US, former colonial powers are all raising protectionist barriers, be it the UK, other countries in the EU, and even Australia and Singapore. What does this mean for Indian exporters? The cost of doing business will go up several times. This will also have implications for American businesses - what is seemingly good for local employees is not necessarily good for businesses.

There is no guarantee 'Hire American' would work. Businesses do not think morally about these issues; they do what is profitable. The big word here is automation. If they don't get cheaper talent, they may unleash robots to do the job.

Goutam Das