Latest Trends

The Finest Hour

Two years after its return to the Girard-Perregaux collection, the Laureato is writing a new chapter with the introduction of an enriched range of chronographs. In this natural and eagerly awaited extension of an eminently sporting chic collection, the Laureato once again demonstrates the strength and relevance of the design of this iconic watch born in 1975. Entirely clad in steel or pink gold, available with a 42 -or 38-mm case and interpreted in three dial colours, the Laureato Chronograph is an exceptionally versatile watch. An everyday wear, the watch is equally at ease in smart or informal attire. Girard-Perregaux is a Swiss luxury watch manufacturer that traces its origins to 1791 and is part of the Kering Group.

Rustic Charm

Jaipur Rugs, which works with close to 40,000 artisans in 600 villages in India, providing families with sustainable livelihood, has got the ultimate recognition. Bimla Devi, a weaver turned designer with Jaipur Rugs, journeyed from rural Rajasthan to Frankfurt, Germany, to receive the prestigious German Design Award for her rug Kamal, along with Design Director Kavita Chaudhary, who brought home the GDA 2018 Gold Award for her rug, Asthai. Till date, Jaipur Rugs is the only Indian brand to bring home GDA awards three years in a row.

Turning Heads

Alessandro Michele of Gucci knows a thing or two about grabbing eyeballs. First came the orange timer invitation to the Fall show in Milan; then came the show itself that saw models carrying their severed head replicas, chameleons and coral snakes in their hands, and eyes pasted on foreheads and hands. The freakish creations were inspired by the 2016 movie The Tale of Tales by Italian director Matteo Garrone. Michele worked with techno-artisans who produced the film's visual effects.

Ethical Choice

Instead of cost, luxury consumers will soon be checking for their product's EP&L (environmental profit and loss). Ecologically sustainable luxury is the new buzzword and luxury manufacturer Kering has now launched a WeChat mini programme in China, an environmental impact measurement tool that informs consumers about the environmental cost of their purchase. According to market research firm Mintel, Chinese consumers are more likely to purchase ethical brands at a premium price. Fifty eight per cent of those surveyed said they are willing to pay more for ethical brands. Beverage

High tea

From being an art collector, Radhika Chopra Anandan is now a tea entrepreneur. She is the woman behind No 3 Clive Road, a tea brand that takes its brew very seriously. From ayurvedic blends to the Madurai Masala blend, the brand, established in 2015, has a tea for every mood. Named after the house in Delhi where her father was born in 1931, the brand uses nostalgia, the premise of hand blending and super quality to make its place in the increasingly competitive world of specialty teas from Nuxalbari Tea to Anandini Himalaya Tea.