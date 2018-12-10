Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. One fine morning, the European firm where I used to work as an investment banker decided to shut shop in India. Married and with a child, it was a difficult situation, and I needed to manage the social pressure as well. But I warded off all negativity and did whatever it took to remain grounded and positive. I also invested my time to learn something new and enjoyed the whole process. The challenging time helped me emerge as a better human being and an abler professional.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. Many leaders have taught me several key lessons in business and management. But what has stuck is that all of them, in their unique ways, advised me to keep the customer at the centre of everything I do. I have always followed it, especially as I am managing life insurance businesses.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. More than a management lesson, it is a life lesson. It is all about being diligent and honest as you work towards your goal. When you put in your best and most honest effort, you will see things aligning and coming together for you.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. Invest your time to build a transparent and healthy work culture. It will go a long way in helping your teams give their best and grow together. Also, be aware of business karma. What you do and how you do it will come back to you as you are being watched by many. So, do business in the right way, and set an example for everyone around you.