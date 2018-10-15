Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. We were the first company to launch digital maps in India in 2004, but it was an uphill task to get people to use those maps. Add to that the entry of global biggies. But even with limited resources, we have successfully withstood the MNC might. Moreover, global competition gave us credibility. Their (MNCs) marketing muscle helped catapult the demand for digital maps, and we were able to leverage the momentum to expand our reach.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. Very early on, I have learnt to listen to customers and understand their pain points. This customer-centric, problem-solving approach has percolated down across all levels and helped us build lasting and remunerative relationships with our customers.

Q. Key management lessons for young people

A. There has to be a method to the madness. So, make sure that you understand the job assigned to you. You must have a clear view of the big picture and the corporate vision when you are planning and executing any strategy. Demand a comprehensive brief about the task and what is expected from you. Finally, you should be adequately trained and empowered to perform the task. Since the buck stops with you, it is better not to have loose ends.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. A leader should be able to spot, retain and deploy talent appropriately. He should be fair to all, especially to those who directly report to him or interact with him.