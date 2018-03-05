Top Honchos From Mumbai Participate in LLOYD Business Today Pro-AM of Champions

The eighth leg of the 22nd edition of the LLOYD Business Today Pro-Am of Champions teed off at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Friday, February 9, 2018.

The BPGC is the most prestigious golf club in Mumbai and in 2009, the course underwent extensive redesign and modifications. It is a demanding course with a large member community that is largely golf-focussed.

Played on the Stableford format with Double Peoria handicap system, the bright afternoon witnessed some top-notch golfing action with the players competing for both individual and team prizes.

The day's action culminated with the prize-distribution ceremony, followed by dinner. The winning team also earned a place in the Pro-Am National finals, to be held in Delhi.

The winning team comprises Ajay Chauhan, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd; Shankar Narayan; Sudhir Trehan, Anamay Consulting LLP, and V. Bala of Financial Software & Systems Ltd.

With a combined score of 105 points, they were crowned the Mumbai Mavericks and would compete with the winners from other nine cities.

The team comprising Jalaj Kakkar, Ritz; Sanjeev Vaz, VeVaa Business Solutions; Jayaraman, Kotak Bank, and Pramod Bhambani, Siemens Ltd, finished runners-up with 101 points.

As for individual prizes, V. Bala was the winner with 37 points in the 15-24 handicap category while Paras Shah, with 36 points, won the 0-14 handicap category.

LLOYD is the Co-title sponsor, Indian Oil - the Fuelled By sponsor, Volkswagen - the automobile partner, Nautica - the Style Partner, Hidesign - the Bespoke Gift partner, Ballantine's - Partner and Creatigies - the Marketing Partner of the event.