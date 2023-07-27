Breguet returns to its roots by launching variations of its iconic chronograph

The history of pilot watches is almost as old as aviation itself. Of course, most people who wear pilot watches today don’t fly planes and most modern pilots don’t depend upon these watches. But their charm is undeniable. Just strapping one on your wrist brings with it a sense of adventure, of soaring skies and dogfights, a la Top Gun.

One of the latest additions to the pilot chronograph watches is Breguet’s Type XX launched after four years of preparation. Drawing on its inexhaustible heritage, the Swiss watchmaker has launched the new Type 20 (Chronograph 2057) and Type XX (Chronograph 2067)—a military-inspired and civilian take, respectively, on the classic design. The term Type 20 references the original 1950 specifications issued by the French military. The Type 20 Chronograph 2057 is inspired by the 1,100 watches delivered to the French air force between 1955 and 1959 whose name appeared as Type 20 in Arabic numerals. The 42mm watch’s black dial has been modernised. The Arabic numerals and the triangle on the bezel are luminescent and feature a mint green shade, as do all the hands. The 30-minute totaliser (a sub-dial of the main dial) located at 3 o’clock is now larger than the 60-second totaliser displayed at 9 o’clock, and a date window has been added between 4 and 5 o’clock.

The second model, the Type XX Chronograph 2067 is a direct descendent of a watch made in 1957. It has three sub-dials—the 15-minute totaliser located at 3 o’clock, the 12-hour totaliser at 6 o’clock and running seconds at 9 o’clock. The Arabic numerals, the hands and the triangle on the bezel are coated with an ivory-coloured luminescent treatment.

Both watches come in 42mm steel cases and have 60 hours of power reserve. Price on request.

@smitabw