Crafting beer: How local ingredients can really spice up your favourite drink

Plato, the famous Greek philosopher who probably had an answer to every query, is supposed to have said, “He was a wise man who invented beer.” Little wonder, beer is one of the largest consumed alcoholic drinks in the world, with global consumption of 178 million kilolitres in 2020. We Indians, too, love our beer. Consider this: In terms of volume, the beer market was valued at over 5,500 million litres in 2020 and is expected to reach over 9,000 million litres by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of about 10.89 per cent between 2021 and 2025, per a report from Research and Markets.

And while most of the beer is manufactured by the big daddies of the alco-bev industry, over the past few years there has been a storm brewing in the proverbial beer mug. A group of passionate and enthusiastic beer lovers has set up their own breweries, introducing craft beer to thirsty drinkers. And while this is still a small market (around 2-3 per cent for craft beers), it is growing exponentially. Per the report, the market is forecast to grow at 108 per cent in volume terms.

So, what is craft beer? The Oxford Dictionary (yes, it’s in the dictionary) defines it as a beer made in a traditional or non-mechanised way by a small brewery. “It is beer as it was supposed to be, before pasteurisation, chemical stabilisation and artificial flavours,” says Manu Gulati, who set up Effingut Breweries in Pune in 2014. “I disliked beer thinking of it as something that bloated you. But that was before I tasted craft beer in the UK. My first reaction was that it was ‘effin’ good and that’s how Effingut (gut is good in German) was born.” Today Effingut has two breweries in Pune, and pubs in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Delhi with 16 variants of beer on tap at each location. It also has growler stations in Mumbai and Pune where you can fill a one litre bottle of beer on tap, consume it at home and then return for a refill. Effingut rotates around six to eight types of beer and Gulati loves to experiment with seasonal ingredients. So, as summer approaches, plans are on to have mango-infused ale and kokum-infused beer. A couple of years ago he introduced Effingud (gud as in jaggery) as the beer had jaggery, an ode to Lohri as the beer was introduced around that time. “In the last nine years we have introduced around 300 different variations,” says Gulati, adding that Indians love sweet beer and wheat beer is the most popular. However, palates are developing, he says. Eight years ago, when he launched the IPA or the Indian Pale Ale at the Pune pub, he sold 500 litres in six months; now he sells a 1,000 litres a week. Gulati says the market is growing with more players coming in. He was only the second craft brewer in Maharashtra. Today there are 19.

Of course, no conversation about craft beer can happen without mentioning Bira 91, which introduced us to craft beer in bottles and cans. Bira 91 was established a year after Effingut, in 2015. It brews its various styles of beer across five breweries in India and is enjoyed in over 500 towns across 15 countries. Its signature taprooms in Bengaluru serve 20 kinds of beer on tap and introduce an experimental beer every week. Plans are on to set up a taproom in Delhi-NCR. “At present, we have eight flavours in the Bira 91 beer portfolio ranging from lagers to wheat beers to IPA. We recently launched RISE, India’s first premium rice strong lager, and expanded beyond beer with ‘House of Bira 91’, introducing the ‘Hill-station’ Hard Cider Ale and ‘Grizly’ Hard Seltzer Ale to appeal to a wider audience and drive growth in the premium beverage segment,” says Ankur Jain, CEO, B9 Beverages. Bira, which is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina of Belgium and Kirin Holding of Japan, recently raised $10 million from MUFG Bank.

Then there’s Simba, a passion project of cousins Ishwaraj and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. Ishwaraj saw the launch of Cobra beer in the UK and thought there was a gap in the Indian market for craft beer. A brewery was set up at Durg in Chhattisgarh and Simba was born in 2016. Available in 15 states with a portfolio consisting of Wit, Light, Stout and Strong, it posted a turnover of Rs 150 crore in FY22. Simba Stout is popular with beer enthusiasts as it is India’s first bottled stout. “We take pride in using local ingredients such as lemongrass, coriander seeds, coffee and orange” says Ishwaraj.

Then there is Kati Patang, the love affair of husband-wife duo Shantanu and Lata Upadhyay with beer. Shantanu, a consultant with Boston Consulting Group specialising in telecom and tech, and Lata, an advertising and research professional, gave up their corporate careers to brew beer and launched Kati Patang in 2018. “One of the guys who started the craft beer revolution in the US, was also ex-BCG. We could see very clear analogies between what happened in the US in the ’80s and what was happening in India now,” says Shantanu, adding that beer works very well for Indian weather and wins hands down over wine since wine dehydrates. Kati Patang currently has four styles­—Zesty Amber, Snappy Wheat, Saffron Lager and Bareilly Bold. All styles use local ingredients. For instance, the wheat beer has peppercorn and coriander along with ginger and turmeric, while the lager has subtle notes of saffron, and the light bodied Bareilly Bold has notes of spring flower Palash. The beer is available in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Goa.

Craft beer has taken the fancy of beer enthusiasts and there are several other brands in the market such as White Rhino, Maka Di, Bee Young, Eight Finger Eddie, Susegado, etc., offering beer lovers a variety of tipples. “In terms of demand we haven’t even scratched the surface. There is a willingness to pay a premium for a better quality product,” says Shantanu.

As the mercury rises and the sun shines brighter, demand for beer will only increase. After all, there’s no better way to enjoy the summer than grabbing a cold one. As they say, it’s always beer ‘o’ clock somewhere.

