Downtime: How entrepreneur Vishal Gondal perfected the art of getting more out of his work trips

While many c-suite executives travel frequently for work, only a few seize the opportunity to transform their journeys into a personal exploration. For Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder of tech-enabled healthcare platform GOQii, work commitments take him on international trips almost once every two months. That’s how his passion for exploring new cultures and cuisines turns his business trips into adventures as well.

More than just the thrill of visiting new places, travelling for him is a journey of learning, experiencing and growing, filled with unforgettable moments and invaluable lessons that remain with him long after he has returned. (It helps that Gondal is an avid photographer.) For instance, on a recent business trip to Japan, apart from his meetings, he relished sushi, immersed himself in the tranquil beauty of traditional Japanese gardens, and also delved into history by visiting temples.

Over the years, Gondal has travelled to numerous exotic places around the world—such as Iceland, Ladakh, Kenya and Tanzania—that are known for their culture, landscape, food and wildlife, among other things. “While each trip has left a mark on me, the recent experience that stands out the most was the safari in Tanzania. The chance to witness majestic lions, graceful giraffes and other wild animals in their natural habitats amidst the unspoilt landscapes of Tanzania was truly memorable.”

His safari in Tanzania was not only a holiday, but also proved to be a profound learning experience. “Observing the interactions between different species, such as the co-operative hunting strategies of lions, or the migratory patterns of wildebeest, deepened my understanding of the dynamics of life. They taught me the importance of teamwork, adaptability and perseverance. I was able to capture some of these moments and experiences.”

Deriving inspiration from American novelist Henry Miller’s words that every destination is a new way of seeing things, Gondal says that the Serengeti’s experience of interdependence and survival, the power of community, resilience, patience, and the beauty of the ecosystem’s diversity had a profoundly enriching effect on him. “Every photograph I took was not just to capture a moment, but a snapshot of a life lesson. The sight of thousands of wildebeest moving together was a testament to the strength of unity and the importance of community support. Watching a lion patiently waiting for the right moment to strike was a lesson in patience and timing. Capturing these reminded me to appreciate the beauty of our differences, and the richness they bring to our world.”

For Gondal, travelling is a therapeutic experience, he says. It provides him with a new environment to think and reflect. “The change of scenery, like when I witnessed the Northern Lights in Iceland, offers fresh perspectives, and often stirs up new ideas.” Like imagining the vastness of the universe, these experiences lead him to insights that he applies in both his personal and professional life.

