scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Goodlife
Explore the charm of Southern California beyond LA, Hollywood through these immersive experiences

Feedback

Explore the charm of Southern California beyond LA, Hollywood through these immersive experiences

Beyond LA and Hollywood, explore southern California through a series of immersive experiences.
Smita Tripathi
Smita Tripathi
Print Edition: Apr 13, 2025
California Dreamin
California Dreamin

Utter the word ‘California’ and it conjures up images of Universal Studios, Hollywood and glitzy Los Angeles, but it is much more than that. Southern California, particularly, offers unique experiences—from beaches to deserts, from expansive landscapes to theme parks. Here’s a guide to discovering southern California.

×