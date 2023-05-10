Fairytale Holiday: These medieval castles with a modern twist can be the perfect holiday getaway

Quick, what’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word ‘castle’? Does it transport you to a world of turrets and towers, devious stepmothers, lovely princesses, Prince Charmings, and happily ever afters? Or do you immediately think of fire-breathing dragons, swashbuckling knights, dungeons and dark secrets? Whatever it is, there is no denying that a castle transports us to an intriguing world that is only limited by our imagination.

Europe, especially the British Isles, are dotted with castles and quite a few of them have been converted into hotels, B&Bs or are available for private hires. So if the idea of spiral stone staircases, cobbled corridors and hidden chambers excites you, book yourself a castle and live life king size. “If you are booking a room in a castle hotel, this could be linked to the location, but in many instances this can be linked to the history of the castle, maybe a historic figure who has stayed there,” says Roger Masterson of Celtic Castles, a UK-based travel company that has over 100 castles listed with it across the UK and Ireland and another 300 around the world.

How about a room in which King Henry VIII slept? Masterson recommends the 15th-century Thornbury Castle, near Bristol in England, one of the few Tudor castles to be converted into a hotel. The castle was originally conceived and constructed by Edward Stafford, the Duke of Buckingham, the only man to rival the king’s wealth and status at that time. However, he couldn’t enjoy the property for long as he was found guilty of treason and—in typical Henry VIII style—was beheaded. In 1535, Henry VIII and his second wife Anne Boleyn stayed there for an extended period of time. Unfortunately, the castle did not change Boleyn’s fate, who was beheaded 10 months after her stay at the castle. Thornbury Castle, complete with turrets, steep spiral stone staircases and oriel windows, combines history and splendour with beautiful walled gardens. For over five decades its restaurant has grabbed attention as it was the first restaurant in the UK outside of London to get a Michelin star. Have a fancy meal there accompanied with an expertly chosen selection of over 200 wines. Rooms start at £380 a night in May and June and can be booked through their website or through the Celtic Castles website.

Travel further north to Scotland and to Borthwick Castle near Edinburgh, a 600-year-old Scottish castle that protected Mary, Queen of Scots, and was attacked by Oliver Cromwell. The 13-room castle sleeps 26 and is meant for private use. It can be all yours for £12,000 per night. The castle boasts of three sets of spiral stone stairs, giving access to the castle’s separate storeys, including a small room that is believed to have been the bedchamber of its most famous resident—Mary, Queen of Scots—who fled from the castle dressed as a page. Another fascinating feature of the castle is a large gouge in the stonework of the east wall, believed to be the damage from Oliver Cromwell’s cannon. During WWII, the castle was used as storage for Britain’s national treasures. Who knows, you may find a trinket or two left behind by mistake. Today the castle has a state-of-the-art off-site heating centre and luxurious furnishings, making it extremely comfortable.

Hop over to Ireland and castle country. Irish castles are regarded as some of Europe’s most beautiful properties. Spend a couple of days at the 350-acre Ashford Castle that dates back to 1228. Offering 83 rooms, all with unique artwork and antique furniture and designed with a rich sense of history, Ashford Castle is located on the banks of Lake Corrib, Ireland’s second largest lake—35 miles away from Galway city. With Ireland’s first falconry school, as well as golf, tennis, and horseback riding, a stay at the castle provides plenty of outdoor activities and countryside charm. If you want true boasting rights, learn to fly a hawk! Rooms start at €875 and suites from €3,200 per night. Grab yourself a glass of wine from the vast cellar or sit back and enjoy a film in the castle’s own private cinema.

If you would rather have the whole castle to yourself—you may decide to share it with friends and family—check out Lismore Castle, located on the banks of the River Blackwater, in Waterford, Ireland. The home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, it is one of Ireland’s most sought-after exclusive-use properties. Rates start from €86,000 for a seven night stay for 16 guests. Throughout your stay, the family’s private staff, which includes butlers, gardeners, and cooks, will attend to your every need. The head chef meticulously plans breakfast, afternoon tea and dinner, making everything from scratch—right down to the delicious jams, chutneys and apple juice made with produce from the castle gardens.

The castle, built in Gothic style, is surrounded by eight acres of gardens, believed to be the oldest in Ireland.

Across the Channel, you can stay at chateaux hotels on the French Riviera or in castles in Normandy. But cross the border to Germany for a true fairytale feel. Germany has over a thousand castles that one can stay in. Check out Hotel Burg Trendelburg, near Kassel, with its own Rapunzel Tower. The 40m high tower overlooks lush countryside. Climb up 130 steps to soak in the panaroma and once back down get the much-needed pampering in the spa. Rooms start at €200 per night in summer.

Airbnb has several castles listed across Europe. You can stay in the heart of Tuscany in Italy in a castle in Poggibonsi. This magnificent structure between Siena and Florence was built in 998 AD. It is an excellent getaway for a group of friends or family, with five bedrooms. The grounds of this historic chateau include a large swimming pool, vineyards and olive gardens.

So the next time you are in Europe, book yourself a castle and live like royalty.

@smitabw