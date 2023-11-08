For Faiz Shakir of cloud computing company Nutanix every new destination is a source of inspiration

Travel acts as a compass to new perspectives for Faiz Shakir, MD of Sales for India & SAARC at cloud computing firm Nutanix, as work takes him on a journey almost every week. But equally important is reconnecting with family, with whom he takes short, rejuvenating getaways every few months. While work takes him to various places in India and abroad, his family getaways lean more towards well-known tourist destinations, giving him a chance to unwind and create lasting memories together.

It was a recent getaway to Japan that reminded him why it is his favourite destination. “The blend of ancient traditions and modern innovations creates an enchanting atmosphere. From the tranquil gardens and shrines to the bustling cityscapes, Japan’s diverse landscapes never cease to amaze me.” However, what truly sets Japan apart is the warmth and hospitality of its people. “Everywhere we went, we were met with genuine smiles and helpful gestures. The locals’ eagerness to share their culture and assist us in navigating their country made us feel not just like tourists, but like welcome guests. Disneyland was a bonus for my daughter who loved every moment there.”

Moreover, it was in Tokyo that 41-year-old Shakir witnessed first-hand how every interaction was an opportunity to express sincere respect. “Every gesture, from precise bows to meticulous service, painted a portrait of treating guests like deities—more than just words, it’s a living principle. Beneath the surface, this insight holds universal wisdom. Tokyo taught me that genuine respect is an art—a powerful, transformative force that enriches both the giver and the recipient.”

Beyond the landmarks, landscapes and culture, his travels have enabled him to delve into the heart of a place through its food. No wonder, culinary exploration has become an integral part of his itinerary. “Each trip is an invitation to savour new flavours. The act of breaking bread with locals, conversing over shared meals, and exploring the intricacies of regional flavours has created memories that transcend time and space.” For instance, during his recent trips to Delhi, he found himself indulging in rajma-chawal more than he would like to admit, and in Goa, it was a seafood feast all the way.

For Shakir, travelling holds a basket of perks. Through his many journeys, he has discovered that travelling to distant places brings him closer to his core. The act of wandering has filled his soul with inspiration drawn from diverse cultures and landscapes, and he has often returned from these trips with renewed vigour. “As I roam through unfamiliar streets and embrace novel experiences, my mind finds solace in the simplicity of the present, untethered from the complexities of daily life. The memories etched in the landscapes I’ve traversed serve as a reminder that each journey is not only an exploration of the external world but also a profound journey within myself.”

As Shakir says, balancing the thrill of discovery with cherished moments is, for him, the key to a well-rounded life.

