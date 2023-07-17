For golf lovers: Here's the best bucket-list worthy gold courses for that perfect tee

Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia, US

Augusta National is the Mecca for golf lovers. Host to the annual Masters Tournament, it is arguably one of the most famous courses in the world. However, it is strictly members-only, so the only way you can play there is if you become a member or accompany one. While the membership rolls are not public, it is believed the club has around 300 members. So put on your best smile and cultivate a member. May the course be with you!

St Andrews Links, Scotland

Known as the birthplace of golf, St Andrews Links in Scotland has seven courses of which the Old Course, built sometime in the 15th century, is considered the most ancient. Little wonder, it is on every golf-lover’s bucket list. But here’s the good news—it is a public course and remains open to all, provided you have a handicap of 36 or less. That, of course, also means that you need to book a tee time a year in advance. Applications open in August for tee times for the following year (April-October) and it costs £270-295 (Rs 28,000-Rs 30,500) for a round of golf. However, winter packages between November and March are cheaper, around £160 (Rs 16,500). Applications are open from June to play in the winters. And in case you decide to try your luck on an unplanned trip to Scotland, the Old Course offers a number of tee times as a lottery, which is drawn two days prior to the date of play.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California, US

Featuring lush greenery, stunning views of the ocean and a rugged coastline, Pebble Beach barely needs any introduction to the lovers of the game. The course has long been a fixture on the PGA Tour with the ever-popular Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where some of the world’s best players compete alongside amateurs and celebrities. Despite its stellar reputation, playing a round at Pebble Beach is not difficult—only expensive— as it is open to the public. The easiest way to reserve a tee time is to book a stay at Pebble Beach Resorts (room rates are upwards of $900, or Rs 74,000, per night, and you can book up to 18 months in advance.) If you are not staying at the resort you can still reserve a tee time. However, you’ll be taking a chance on availability as you can only reserve your slot 24 hours in advance. Green fees are upwards of $595 (Rs 49,000).

The Royal County Down Golf Club, Newcastle, Northern Ireland

Set in the beautiful Murlough Nature Reserve along the shores of Dundrum Bay, the Royal County offers golfers gorgeous views of the Irish Sea and the Mourne Mountains. However, don’t let the beauty of the course fool you. With blind tee shots, narrow fairways, deep bunkers, and fast greens, the Royal County is a true test of golf. As a non-member, you can play on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Green fees for May-September are £325 (Rs 33,600). Between November-April it varies between £150-195 (Rs 15,500-20,100). You need to connect with the club and book your tee times much in advance.

The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Victoria, Australia

If you happen to be Down Under, The Royal Melbourne Golf Club is a must-visit for golf lovers. The club has two courses—West and East. The West Course designed by Alister MacKenzie is considered among the top five globally, while the East Course is considered the best in Australia. However, it is a members-only golf club that allows visitors to play provided they are members of reciprocal clubs. There is a form on the website you can fill in to check availability. You need to provide details of your club and your handicap. Green fees for overseas visitors are A$750 (Rs 41,500).