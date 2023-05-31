Nihilent's founder L.C. Singh sees great beauty in the art of photography

L.C. Singh, the 74-year-old Founder of global consulting and services company Nihilent, is an avid photographer. “By training I am an engineer but I have always had a lot of respect for the right side of the brain,” he smiles, adding that he got interested in photography nearly 15 years ago. “I am fascinated with nature and how it is able to hide engineering. Sophisticated models covered beautifully. So it is my fascination with nature that led to photography,” he says.

Singh only shoots nature—landscapes, birds and wildlife —with his Nikon Z9. “I don’t like shooting human beings,” he says. The Nihilent Founder has always used Nikon products and currently has lenses from 12mm to 1,200 mm. “I also use nearly 18 different pieces of software to process the pictures. After all, it is said that you don’t take pictures, you make pictures,” says Singh.

“The camera is unbiased. It just clicks pictures, but doesn’t necessarily create emphasis where I want it to. So when you make pictures, the focus is on controlling the eyes of the viewer,” he adds.

Singh who likes to study ontology and epistemology, loves shooting at national parks such as Ranthambore, Pench, Tadoba etc., but his favourite is the Kruger National Park in South Africa and he goes there at least once a year.

While Singh is self-taught, he enjoys sharing his experience with others and conducts photography workshops. “In photography you get totally lost in the act. You don’t know where you are, what you are doing,” says Singh, adding that it has made him more focussed. “When I am shooting a flower I am not thinking about work then. Photography has the same impact on me as meditation. It gives me a connection with a different species. It’s a peaceful experience for me,” he says.

Even while shooting his subjects, Singh follows some principles. He never shoots animals in captivity or a flower from top. “You need to respect your subjects,” he signs off.

@smitabw