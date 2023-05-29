Shades of summer: These cool sunglasses are the best remedy for your eyes this summer

Imagine keanu reeves’s ‘Neo’ in The Matrix without his custom-made micro-shades or Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ in Top Gun without the fancy aviators or even Audrey Hepburn’s ‘Holly Golightly’ outside Tiffany’s in the 1961 romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany’s without her Oliver Goldsmith ‘Manhattan’ dark glasses. There are certain moments in film history that are unimaginable without sunglasses. Those cool dark shades are almost identifiable with the character.

Sunglasses have been the ultimate stylish accessory since they became available around a century ago. The fact that their main aim is to protect our eyes has become secondary. Sunglasses are worn indoors and in the evening too. They are fashionable and chic and more and more people are spending their disposable income on these highly cool accessories. Consider this: the market for sunglasses was valued at $21.44 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $28.43 billion by 2026, as per Statista Market Insights.

But way before they became trendy, they were used to cover the most telling feature of our face—our eyes. When interrogating witnesses in court, judges in 12th-century China wore flat panes of quartz to conceal their eyes. They maintained an air of impartiality by covering the most expressive part of their faces. Ancient sunglasses provided no sun protection and were only intended to be worn indoors.

It was in the 18th century that tinted spectacles first appeared. Opticians in Venice developed emerald green glasses to protect against the glare of the water. Sunglasses soared in popularity over the following decades. The goggles worn by pilots in the First World War made sunglasses debonair. Hollywood, of course, played its role and dark glasses became associated with celebrities.

In 1937, Ray-Ban developed the Aviators, meant for pilots who complained of headaches due to strong sunlight. They became a rage and by 1938 sunglasses had become fashionable both in the US and Europe.

The association of sunglasses with celebrities has also resulted in them being sold at high prices at auctions. A pair of sunglasses belonging to legendary rock star Elvis Presley sold at auction for $159,900 in 2018. In 2019, Sotheby’s sold a pair of sunglasses which were once worn by Beatles star John Lennon for £137,500. The round, green-tinted glasses were by designer Oliver Goldsmith. According to the letter of provenance accompanying the shades, they were found by former chauffeur Alan Herring after Lennon left them in band mate Ringo Starr’s car in the summer of 1968.

Recently a pair of Celine sunglasses made iconic by celebrated American author and critic Joan Didion, who was the face of one of the campaigns for the French luxury brand, sold for $27,000 at auction.

It was in the 1980s that luxury fashion houses launched their own line of sunglasses to further their brand power and expand their labels. Luxury brands such as Versace, Tiffany & Co, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, etc., all launch a new collection of sunglasses every season for both men and women. The latest spring-summer 2023 collection by Louis Vuitton presents two key shapes, round and square, available in acetate and metal. The collection that was launched globally in the last week of April is now available at stores in India. All styles feature the ‘LV’ initials engraved in metal on the hinges (price on request).

The new Gucci spring-summer 2023 collection merges the classic with the eclectic. Available in bright colours they come with oversized interlocking ‘G’ detail on the temples. From narrow rectangular to oversized square shape, they are meant for both men and women (prices start from Rs 23,700).

Bvlgari has launched their Bvlgari Serpenti ‘Colourhapsody’ metal sunglasses for women that come with purple lenses (Rs 22,900). They have also launched a collection of aluminium sunglasses with aviator frames for men (Rs 38,100).

British luxury brand Alexander McQueen has introduced new shapes and colours to its iconic spike stud mask sunglasses for spring. The unisex oversized mask sunglasses are fitted with a mirrored silver lens, and detailed with silver spike studs. They are available in smoke, red and silver lens, priced around £395.

And if like Holly Golightly you would like to float around the city in ‘Manhattans’, you can purchase them on the Oliver Goldsmith website for £325. Handmade in Italy, the frame is embossed with the date of its original production, 1960.

As the mercury rises and the sun shines bright, step out in style with the latest pair of sunglasses. Protect your eyes and be fashionable at the same time.

