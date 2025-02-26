Sneak peak into creations showcased at 6th edition of LVMH Watch Week in New York & Paris 

Bvlgari Serpenti Lady Solotempo BVS 100

To celebrate the ‘Year of the Snake’, Bvlgari reimagined its iconic Serpenti Seduttori and Serpenti Tubogas references with an all-new in-house automatic movement-the Lady Solotempo BVS 100. At just 19 mm in diameter and 3.90 mm in thickness, the Lady Solotempo weighs only 5 grams, yet boasts a 50-hour power reserve. All the Serpenti models powered by the Lady Solotempo BVS100 have transparent sapphire crystal casebacks. There are seven models to choose from, ranging from the two high jewellery references to everyday stainless steel and two-tone models

Price: $10,200-$126,000 (Enquire at: www.bulgari.com)

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon

Purple-a colour associated with royalty is making inroads into the watch world. Not surprising, as quite a few watches today are meant for modern-day royalty. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon, with a smokey purple dial, is one such watch. Limited to only 200 pieces, it is truly a collector’s item. At 42mm wide, the tourbillon is powered by an in-house movement—the Heuer 02 TH20-09-which counteracts the effects of gravity for precise timekeeping. It has a 65-hour power reserve and comes with a classic black leather strap.

Price: Rs 34,68,000 (Enquire at: www.tagheuer.com )

Gérald Genta Gentissima Oursin Fire Opal

Presumably one of the most striking watches to be launched at the LVMH Watch Week 2025 was the Gentissima Oursin Fire Opal by Gérald Genta, a boutique brand that has been revived recently. This fourth model in its Gentissima Oursin collection (oursin is French for sea urchin) is sized at 36 mm and comes with a yellow gold case that is set with 137 individually mounted fire opal gems which surround an orange carnelian dial. The Oursin is limited in production and will be available in May 2025

Price: On request (Enquire at: www.geraldgenta.com)

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow

If you are looking for a bit of bling, but also want the high precision of a sports watch, the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow—the culmination of almost 160 years of research in watchmaking innovation—is perfect for you. The multicolour watch in white gold is set with 10 baguette-cut diamonds and 52 rainbow-coloured sapphires on the bezel. The watch is powered by the El Primero 3600 movement that offers a 1/10th of second indication and has a 60-hour power reserve. With a dial size of 41mm, Zenith is targeting both men and women

Price: On request (Enquire at: www.zenith-watches.com)

Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence (Rose Gold)

The result of the joint expertise of the Louis Vuitton ateliers in Geneva—La Fabrique du Temps (movement design), La Fabrique des Boîtiers (case-making), and La Fabrique des Arts (rare handcrafts) is the Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence. The 37mm watch has an unconventional design where the sculpted window on the watch face reveals the hours and minutes, while the rest of the watch face is mirror-polished in a reflective pink gold, adding to the retro charm. It has an open case back that exposes its inner workings.

Price: Rs 35 Lakh (Enquire at: www.in.louisvuitton.com)

Hublot Big Bang Meca 10 42mm

Hublot has always been coveted by watch aficionados for its technological innovations, especially its skeletal design which allows one to look directly at the watch’s complex mechanics. When it launched the original Big Bang Meca 10 in 2016, in a 45mm size, it was considered an engineering masterpiece. Now it has gone a step further and has launched it in 42mm. The new version is available in titanium, King Gold (an exclusive Hublot alloy that adds a luxurious touch), and carbon. The watch, which has a manual winding movement and a 10-day power reserve, is fully luminous and comes with a rubber strap