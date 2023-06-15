Superfoods are a nutritional powerhouse. But maintaining a healthy diet is important

Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are that you have heard and read the term ‘superfoods’ being bandied about over the past few years, especially during the pandemic. According to Google trends 2022, search queries for the term ‘superfoods’ has been growing steadily since 2009. It had an interest value of 7 out of 100 in 2009 and this has gone up to 70 out of 100 in 2022.

But what exactly are superfoods? There is no single definition simply because it is more of a marketing term rather than a scientific one. “The definition of superfood is extremely vague. According to me, a superfood is a food that matches two criteria. The first is that it provides a particular nutrient in huge amounts, much more than in any other food. For example, cranberries have more antioxidants than any other food and so it becomes a superfood. The second criterion is that a particular food is so packed with nutrients that it almost becomes like a pill in the form of food. It gives you a little bit of this and a little bit of that but together it gives you a whole lot,” says Kavita Devgan, a Delhi-based nutritionist and author of books such as Fix it with Food. For instance, beetroot meets the second criterion as it gives you iron, vitamin A, soluble fibre and multiple other trace minerals that the body doesn’t get otherwise, adds Devgan.

Delhi-based preventive health practitioner, Dr Shikha Sharma, Founder of Nutri-Health, says that a superfood has therapeutic qualities. “I consider any food that you can consume and which has therapeutic properties beyond just its vitamin and mineral content as a superfood. For instance, amla (Indian gooseberry) is considered a superfood in modern times and in ancient times it was called a rasayan. A rasayan is something that has healing properties. Amla is one of the most important rasayans in ayurvedic literature. Another example is tulsi (holy basil). In terms of vitamins and minerals it is rather normal. Yet it has nearly 40 healing properties. So I would consider it a super healer or a superfood.”

Amla is a rich source of vitamin C and half an amla a day takes care of all your vitamin C requirements. Tulsi, on the other hand, is a source of vitamin C and zinc but has several health benefits including boosting your immunity, controlling blood sugar and blood pressure and improving your lipid profile. It is also supposed to have antidepressant qualities and counters psychological stress. Sharma recommends having amla as a part of a smoothie or vegetable juice and tulsi as part of your tea. “Avoid amla murabba or candy as that is just sugar. Chewing tulsi leaves is also not recommended,” says Sharma.

While superfoods are packed with nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, they are not miracle foods. “Superfoods without having essential foods is like having a super car without tyres. Meaningless. You can have as many superfoods but if you don’t have a good healthy diet, it is of no use,” says Azhar Ali Sayed, a holistic health coach and author of Eat your cake, lose your weight. Agrees Devgan: “The concept of superfoods should be taken with a pinch of salt. They are not a cure-all. Every food is good for us if we eat it by rotation and include variety in our diet. Instead of getting obsessed with one [kind of] food because there are stories about it, it is better to follow the route of moderation and variety,” she suggests.

So the general consensus is that at the end of the day what is important is a healthy diet and superfoods can be incorporated in that. Also, not all superfoods are imported or need to burn a hole in your pocket. So while a kale salad with added chia seeds and blueberries is great, there are several ingredients in your kitchen that have superfood qualities. “Things such as turmeric, garlic and a leaf like curry patta (leaves) can be a part of your daily diet,” says Devgan. Turmeric is a superfood because it has curcumin, a natural antioxidant. Similarly, garlic provides allicin which is very good for immunity. Curry leaves are an excellent source of fibre and packed with antioxidants. Shakarkandi (sweet potato) has more vitamin A than kale and jamun and falsa when in season can be had in place of blueberries. Chia seeds too can be replaced with sabja (a kind of basil) seeds, says Devgan. Quinoa (another popularly marketed superfood) can be replaced with any of the millets as they have similar protein content. Devgan also recommends oats as they are high in soluble fibre beta-glucan which is good for lowering cholesterol.

Moringa (drumsticks) is one of the most power-packed foods around with nearly 13 vitamins and several minerals. Mangoes are rich in vitamin A, iron and fibre which is good for your gut.

Sayed says just looking around the kitchen, one spots foods that are wasted but full of nutrients. For instance, mango peels and watermelon rinds have nutrients that can prevent different metabolic conditions. However, he warns that nothing in excess is good. For instance, caffeine is a superfood as long as you have 1-2 cups a day but if your daily consumption exceeds 600-700 mg, it harms you as caffeine is acidic in nature. He recommends foods rich in Omega 3 such as walnuts, flax seeds and salmon. And those with a high protein content such as eggs, fish, paneer, tofu and soya.

Sharma also advocates a healthy, balanced and clean diet (without preservatives and artificial colours) as the road to health. “We are not eating enough variety. Nearly 80 per cent of our plate is coming from wheat, rice or dairy.” She recommends incorporating a variety of grains like ragi, jowar, bajra and more green leafy vegetables on a regular basis. She also recommends local superfoods like buransh (rhododendron) found in the hills. The flower has fantastic healing properties for the heart. It can be had as a beverage. Also sea buckthorn that grows in the mountains has amazing regenerative properties.

So eat healthy to stay healthy.

@smitabw