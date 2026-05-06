Time Reimagined at Watches and Wonders 2026

Panerai Luminor 31 Giorni PAM01631

The Panerai Luminor 31 Giorni pushes endurance to extremes with a remarkable 744-hour, or 31-day, power reserve. Developed by Panerai’s Laboratorio di Idee in Neuchâtel, it builds on the brand’s legacy of high-performance tool watches. The 44 mm case is crafted in Goldtech, a proprietary red-gold alloy enhanced with platinum and silver for durability. Inside, the hand-wound skeleton movement P.2031/S delivers a full month of autonomy, requiring 128 crown turns to wind completely. The watch is water resistant up to 100 metres. Finished with a black alligator strap, this limited edition is restricted to 200 pieces worldwide.

Price: $107,000

IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume

The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Ceralume represents one of IWC Schaffhausen’s most striking material innovations. Limited to 250 pieces, the 46.5 mm watch introduces Ceralume—a proprietary luminous ceramic combining ceramic powder with Super-LumiNova pigments—allowing the entire case to glow. Paired with a white luminous dial and rubber strap, it shifts from monochrome tones by day to an intense blue glow at night. Inside, the Calibre 52616 with Pellaton winding provides a seven-day power reserve. The material absorbs light like a battery, re-emitting it indefinitely for a dramatic visual transformation.

Price: $76,300

Bulgari Serpenti Aeterna

Last year, when the Bulgari Serpenti Aeterna debuted at Watches & Wonders, it appeared relatively restrained within Bulgari’s iconic snake-inspired line. The newest editions, however, embrace maximalism. The rose-gold model is richly set with 122 coloured gemstones—emeralds, sapphires, tourmalines—alongside 493 diamonds, forming a vivid, kaleidoscopic design. Crafting it required 225 hours, with 185 hours devoted to just stone selection and several hours spent on setting.





The yellow-gold version opts for diamond brilliance with a mother-of-pearl dial. Since 1948, the Serpenti has embodied innovation, and this reinterpretation, featuring a sleek bangle replacing the Tubogas bracelet, continues that legacy.

Price: The Aeterna in yellow gold is priced at $56,000, the full gem set model is price upon request.

Vacheron Constantin Égerie Moon Phase Spring Blossom

Inspired by the dialogue between Haute Horlogerie and Haute Couture, Vacheron Constantin introduced the Égérie collection in 2020 as part of its women’s line. In 2026, it unveils the Égérie Moon Phase Spring Blossom, housed in a 37mm 18K 5N pink gold case. The pink mother-of-pearl dial pairs with a hand-painted calfskin strap featuring delicate blossoms. Limited to 100 pieces, it comes with a matching leather pouch, a strap case, and two additional interchangeable straps in pink alligator leather and blush grosgrain fabric. The watch is adorned with 94 diamonds, totalling approximately 1.10 carats.

Price: On request

Tudor Black Bay Ceramic

The Tudor Black Bay Ceramic, introduced in 2021, showcases Tudor’s technical expertise with a bold blacked-out evolution. The latest version features a matte-black ceramic bracelet with a three-link design and butterfly clasp. Its monobloc ceramic case combines sandblasted and polished surfaces for contrast, complemented by a ceramic bezel and a dark, monochrome dial.





Lightweight and durable, it remains highly wearable. Powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5602-U, it offers a 70-hour, “weekend-proof” power reserve, allowing uninterrupted use after days off without winding.

Price: $7,725

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36: Letters of Nobility

In recent years, Rolex has introduced vibrant, colourful watches, likely to appeal to younger buyers. The Oyster Perpetual 36 continues this approach, featuring a multicoloured lacquer dial with the Rolex name displayed in ten contrasting hues. The watch is crafted from Oystersteel, a proprietary alloy used exclusively by Rolex, and powered by the calibre 3230, a self-winding mechanical movement developed in-house.

This year also marks the centenary of the Oyster case, first introduced in 1926. The waterproof and dustproof innovation was the brainchild of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of Rolex, who dreamt of adding the wristwatch to the technological innovations transforming society.

Price: $6,750



