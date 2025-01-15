What’s on the menu for 2025? Industry experts reveal upcoming F&B trends

Hyperlocal and Ethical Dining

The conscious consumer is driving a major shift toward sustainability. Guests now want to know where their food comes from—whether it’s the name of the farmer, the GI tag of the produce, or the story of how it’s grown. F&B businesses are prioritising seasonal, local sourcing, and ingredient-first menus. “This movement is redefining luxury dining by celebrating fresh, hyper-local produce while supporting ethical practices,” says Rajan Sethi, Managing Director, Bright Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, which runs restaurants like Ikk Punjab and Omo Café: Soul Food Community in the Delhi-NCR region as well as bars like AMPM in Kolkata. Adds Saurabh Sahni, Hotel Manager, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace: “Sustainability will continue to play a big role, with a push for biodegradable packaging, reducing food waste, and responsibly sourced ingredients. Innovations like upcycled foods and regenerative farming will also gain attention.”