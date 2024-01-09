India's coolest start-ups: How two intrepid researchers started the drug discovery firm Ahammune Biosciences

Ahammune Biosciences

(Drug discovery firm)

Founders: Parul Ganju, Co-founder & CEO; Krishnamurthy Natarajan, Co-founder and Non-Executive Director

Key investors: Ideaspring Capital, IAN, Kotak Private Equity and Baldota Family Office

Funding: It has raised $3 million till date

What makes it cool: This lifesciences company is fostering innovation and unorthodox thinking to find novel treatments for longstanding skin problems

Stigma and fear are the two terrible by-products of skin diseases. For Parul Ganju, 38, and Krishnamurthy Natarajan, 63, this was more than enough reason to leverage their scientific understanding (both were academics) and couple it with an entrepreneurial spirit. And this was how Ahammune Biosciences was formed in May 2016 in Pune. The research firm’s primary aim is to provide comprehensive treatment solutions for various skin diseases, in particular vitiligo, a depigmenting disease with elusive mechanisms.

Ahammune focusses on rigorous testing to identify a revolutionary treatment for vitiligo. Its proprietary treatment, distinguished by a “first-in-class” mechanism of action, not only halts the disease’s progression but also promises the complete restoration of skin patches. Ahammune’s treatment process is non-steroidal and non-immunosuppressive in nature, ensuring safety and efficacy. The founders believe, this treatment will provide new hope for millions of patients, transforming the vitiligo therapeutics arena.