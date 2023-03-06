MPW 2022: How Ameera Shah built Metropolis Healthcare into a top-notch company

Ameera Shah took over the reins of Metropolis Healthcare in 2001, building the company into a world-class pathology chain. Shah brought in three rounds of investment from PE investors between 2006 and 2015. The big move happened in 2015 when she acquired a majority stake in Metropolis after taking a huge personal debt. “This was a huge risk because if the debt didn’t pay off, I’d have lost the company,” she says. The risk not only paid off, but she now owns 50 per cent compared to 36 per cent earlier, in a much more valuable firm. In FY22, dealing with an array of new competitors, her firm’s turnover reached Rs 1,228 crore, 23 per cent higher than FY21. “We introduced new tech and teams that aligned with new industry trends,” she says.