MPW 2022: How Nandini Piramal is growing Piramal Pharma

Calm, composed and confident, Nandini Piramal is spearheading the newly consolidated pharma business—Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL) that demerged from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) in October 2022—of the Piramal Group. “In 2022, PPL became a listed entity following its demerger from PEL. The listing is part of our plan to shift from a diversified conglomerate into two distinct sector-focussed listed entities. The streamlined structure will enhance shareholder value and make PPL’s business objectives clearer,” says Nandini, Chairperson of PPL.

Before the demerger, she headed the over-the-counter business of PEL, and provided assistance in setting the strategy and driving the results of the Group’s pharma business, along with heading its HR, IT and quality functions as Executive Director. “My various stints in those roles inculcated in me the importance of rigorous thinking and well-defined processes,” she says of her experience.

Under her leadership, PPL’s revenues have grown 11 per cent year-on-year in Q3FY23, and it has also added new capabilities at its Ahmedabad Piramal Discovery Solutions facility, which does R&D as well as manufacturing. Being a successful businesswoman, Nandini’s advice for those who want to enter the business world, is to focus on developing a solid foundation of knowledge, skills and expertise in their fields. “Building a robust network of mentors, advisors and peers is also essential for obtaining support and guidance. Such a network is the key towards building a people-driven organisation... [and] augment business growth,” Nandini says, adding that unwavering effort, determination and a well-defined vision are critical for the growth of any business in a competitive environment.