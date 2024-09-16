'Adani Wilmar will cross Rs 10,000 crore FMCG revenues by 2027': Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO of Adani Wilmar on the company's ambitious growth plans

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL), the country’s largest edible oil producer and seller, has dominated the domestic market for years. But MD & CEO Angshu Mallick—a part of the Rs 49,000-crore-plus AWL’s founding team—wants to do more. The Ahmedabad-based company is now rapidly expanding its operations in the FMCG space—which posted revenues of Rs 4,994 crore in FY24—with new capacity, greater distribution strength, and venturing into new categories. Mallick, 63, in an exclusive interaction with Business Today’s Arnab Dutta, talks about the company’s strategy, expansion plans, and what lies ahead. Edited excerpts: