Bandhan Bank's Chandra Shekhar Ghosh does not want to go quietly into the good night; says 'will play a strategic role'

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, the Founder, MD, and CEO of Bandhan Bank, was one of the fortunate few to secure a full-scale banking licence. The 64-year-old transformed what started out as a microfinance institution (MFI) into a bank, providing credit access to the underserved and unbanked. However, Bandhan’s journey as a bank has seen asset quality and profitability challenges post-Covid and other disruptions. Ghosh, whose recent decision to step down has surprised many in the industry, exits office on July 9. In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Ghosh discusses the microfinance models, his decision to retire, and his new role in the group. Edited excerpts: