Business Today
News
Magazine
Interview
There is a huge universe for hybrid funds: DP Singh of SBI MF

DP Singh, Deputy MD & Joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund, on why mid-caps provide quality opportunities.
Riddhima Bhatnagar
Riddhima Bhatnagar
Print Edition: Apr 13, 2025
DP Singh, Deputy MD & Joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund
SBI Mutual Fund, the asset management arm of State Bank of India, manages a portfolio of more than Rs 11 lakh crore. DP Singh, Deputy MD & Joint CEO, says foreign institutional investors (FIIs)—which have sold shares worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore approximately this financial year alone—will return once global uncertainties surrounding the new US administration subside. He also talks about why people have confidence in the Indian markets. Edited excerpts:

