Equities hold an edge over gold: A Balasubramanian of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Market volatility often triggers panic, but is that the best time to invest? A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, certainly thinks so. In an interview with Business Today, he explains why corrections create long-term opportunities, how systematic investment plans (SIPs) help investors stay disciplined, and which fund categories are best suited for today’s market conditions. He also shares his insights on what to expect from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under new Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey. Edited excerpts: