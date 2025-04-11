Equity is not the only growth asset, says Swarup Anand Mohanty of Mirae Asset Investment Managers
Swarup Anand Mohanty, Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers, oversees assets under management worth Rs 1.9 lakh crore (as of February 2025). Of this, 70% is allocated to equities and 11% to debt. Amid market volatility, Mohanty advises investors to avoid rash decisions. Edited excerpts: