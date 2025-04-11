scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Interview
Equity is not the only growth asset, says Swarup Anand Mohanty of Mirae Asset Investment Managers

Feedback

Equity is not the only growth asset, says Swarup Anand Mohanty of Mirae Asset Investment Managers

Swarup Anand Mohanty, Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers, on why this is an ideal time to stay committed to funds chosen for long-term goals.
Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
Print Edition: Apr 13, 2025
Swarup Anand Mohanty,Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers
Swarup Anand Mohanty,Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers

Swarup Anand Mohanty, Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers, oversees assets under management worth Rs 1.9 lakh crore (as of February 2025). Of this, 70% is allocated to equities and 11% to debt. Amid market volatility, Mohanty advises investors to avoid rash decisions. Edited excerpts:

×