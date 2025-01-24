Fewer TDS rates can reduce compliance costs for taxpayers, says CEO of Dhruva Advisors
Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors, on the tax-related measures expected in the Budget, reforms, and more
Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors
With the Budget set to be announced on February, there is a lot of speculation over the potential changes to the tax structure, with increasing demand from taxpayers for some relief. Dinesh Kanabar, Chief Executive Officer of professional services firm Dhruva Advisors, speaks to Business Today on what needs to be done, how taxes can be simplified and compliance burden eased. Edited excerpts: