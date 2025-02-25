Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says some states need to get their acts together on finances

Soon after she presented a record eighth consecutive Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was interviewed by Rahul Kanwal, News Director of India Today and Aaj Tak, and Executive Director of Business Today; Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today; Sahil Joshi, Executive Editor, India Today; and Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor, BTTV. Edited excerpts: