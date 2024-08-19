'For long-term investors, India presents a great opportunity': CPP Investments CEO John Graham on betting big on India’s growth

Since making its first Indian investment 15 years ago, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, or CPP Investments for short, which manages the retirement funds of its 22 million citizens worth Canadian $632.3 billion (about US$467 billion) as of March 31, has invested C$28 billion across various asset classes here. John Graham, the 52-year-old President and Chief Executive Officer of the pension fund, which set up its first full-fledged office in India about 10 years ago, is noticeably kicked about the Indian opportunity thanks to the “tremendous growth trajectory” and heavy investments in infrastructure and physical assets. Graham discusses the global macroeconomic trends and how the pension fund—projected to reach C$1 trillion in eight years—views the future of investing in emerging markets, particularly India, with Business Today’s Anand Adhikari. Edited excerpts: