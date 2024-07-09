scorecardresearch
'HP is good for India, but India is great for HP': Ipsita Dasgupta, MD of HP India, on AI, the computer market in the country and more

Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of HP India, talks about the India market, AI and more
Nidhi Singal
Print Edition: Jul 21, 2024
In an interview with Nidhi Singal, Ipsita Dasgupta talks about the relevance of the India market for HP, its growth strategy for the coming years and her vision for the company. (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)
Ever since computing devices picked up in India, HP has been a part of that journey. Maintaining a strong market share amidst the declining PC market shipments in India for the past two years, HP has been the market leader in India’s PC market with 31.5% market share, in both commercial and consumer segments in 2023, according to market intelligence firm IDC. Showcasing resilience and stability, the company is now expanding its manufacturing footprint in India. Helming the company’s operations in India is Ipsita Dasgupta, an alumna of Harvard Business School and Columbia University, who has had stints at companies such as Apple, GE and IBM. Dasgupta, 47, who was appointed Senior Vice President and Managing Director of HP India less than a year ago, says an AI PC can create value for its users. In an interview with Nidhi Singal, Ipsita Dasgupta talks about the relevance of the India market for HP, its growth strategy for the coming years and her vision for the company. Edited excerpts:

