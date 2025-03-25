I firmly believe in being the lowest-cost producer, the last man standing: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on reimagining business models, global plans, focus on sustainability, and more.
In an exclusive interview to Krishna Gopalan, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla shares what made him enter two new sectors-paints and jewellery-and why India, along with the US, will remain central to the group’s future initiatives. Edited excerpts: