'If Danone wants to be a global leader, it must be big in India': Danone CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Antoine de Saint-Affrique took charge as Danone’s CEO in September 2021. Globally, the €27.6-billion company has three businesses—essential dairy and plant-based products, specialised nutrition, and waters. It is present in the specialised nutrition space in India with brands such as Protinex, Aptamil, and Dexolac. Danone recently launched a three-year programme to equip more than 5,000 dairy farmers in Punjab with sustainable methods to help increase milk yields. de Saint-Affrique, 59, speaks to Business Today’s Krishna Gopalan on a host of issues including the company’s sustainable growth plan, Renew Danone, the debate on plant-based products, and why India matters. Edited excerpts: