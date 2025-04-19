India Can Achieve 100 GW Nuclear Power Before 2047: Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, CMD, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd

Your comments on India&#039;s nuclear energy scenario roadmap. Nuclear power is clean and environment friendly, apart from having an enormous potential to ensure the country’s long-term energy security. A large nuclear power expansion programme is therefore under implementation. Today, we have 25 operational nuclear power reactors in the country contributing about 9 GW of clean power to the national grid. About 17 reactors are presently under various stages of implementation in the country. We have set a target of reaching about 22 GW of installed nuclear power capacity within the third decade (2032). We also have plans for setting up more reactors based on our indigenous technology and with collaboration with foreign partners. Every possibility of surpassing the 100 GW (target) will be welcome. As far as technology is concerned, we have the strength now in the country. The entire system is available. What we must do is speedy implementation of the project. What role can the private sector play in scaling up nuclear power capacity in the country? The Indian private sector is contributing in a big way to the country’s nuclear power programme by manufacturing and supplying core reactor components, equipment and materials and executing jobs and providing numerous services. The private sector includes not just large industries but also many MSMEs. We continuously strive to develop more vendors, including those from the marginalised castes, and women entrepreneurs. The large-scale capacity addition would require the private industry to enhance its capacity in terms of infrastructure and human resources. Another area where the private sector could contribute is bringing investments. A request for proposal (RFP) for setting up Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) for decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries with private investment has already been floated. It is an evolving process starting with 220 MW capacity design. The response is overwhelming. So, with passage of time, the 220 MW BSRs today can be of larger capacity tomorrow. We want to have more institutions competent enough (in nuclear sector) in India. We want to have more NPCILs to be created in the country to expedite the nuclear power deployment. Investments required to meet the 100-GW nuclear target will be huge. Are the sources of funding being looked at? As far as NPCIL is concerned, the amount of capital involved for the under-construction projects and those under pre-project activities will be to the tune of `2.7 lakh crore. Further, there will be significant investments towards additional reactors planned subsequently by NPCIL. Any talks with US-based Holtec International for small modular reactors (SMRs) in India? As of now several SMR designs are in progress worldwide. Except a few, most of them are under development phase. NPCIL is also working on this concept. So, people are working independently and as of now NPCIL has its own programme. However, many technology developers are in talks with us. So, I think it will take some time. Is international collaboration being looked at for technology transferupgrade for future growth? As I already mentioned, our mainstay would be 700-MW indigenous pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs). However, for faster capacity addition to meet the energy demand and speed up decarbonisation efforts, large capacity light water reactors (LWRs) with foreign cooperation are also envisaged. We are already implementing six units of 1,000-MW capacity each with collaboration from the Russian Federation. Of these, two units are already operational, while four are under various stages of construction. We also envision setting up more nuclear power reactors with foreign cooperation. What are the operational challenges and how are they being addressed? NPCIL has expertise and experience in operating reactors for decades and capabilities to address any kind of operational challenges ensuring highest levels of safety. The journey of Indian Nuclear Power Programme is an ideal example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Despite technology denial and embargo regimes, we not only successfully overcame those challenges, but could also demonstrate our capability. We have the oldest operational nuclear power plants in the world, one of our units has continuously operated for 962 days, a world record of its time, and 52 times our reactors operated continuously for more than a year and still counting. NPCIL is going for nuclear reactors on a fleet mode. What are the key things you are looking at? For fleet mode, ideally in my opinion, coastal sites are preferred as they have abundance of water. We will also prefer if it is a barren land and rocky site. With large land parcels available, instead of setting up two or four reactors, we can set up six or eight or even 10 reactors, subject to meeting the technical requirements. The site configuration will also depend on what capacity reactors we are going to set up. So, we should set up a pool of reactors at one place where land is stable from seismic point of view and there is water availability. @richajourno