India Can Achieve 100 GW Nuclear Power Before 2047: Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, CMD, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd

Bhuwan Chandra Pathak , CMD, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, talks about the potential of nuclear power in meeting decarbonisation goals of energy-intensive industries.

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Print Edition: 27 Apr, 2025
Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, CMD, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.
Your comments on India's nuclear energy scenario roadmap.