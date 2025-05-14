India is extremely strategic for us: Stéphane de La Faverie, President & CEO, The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies is going through a period of churn as the global beauty conglomerate—the parent of La Mer, Jo Malone London, Tom Ford, Aerin Beauty, Le Labo, Estée Lauder, and Kilian Paris brands—looks to turn things around amid loss of market share and slowing sales in China. Stéphane de La Faverie, the 51-year-old President and CEO of the $15.6 billion company, took on the task of reviving the brand’s fortunes in January. During a recent visit to India, de La Faverie spoke to Business Today’s Krishna Gopalan on the India strategy, emerging trends and what keeps growth going. Edited excerpts: