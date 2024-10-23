Industry-led urbanisation to drive growth, not just industrialisation: NICDC CEO Rajat Kumar Saini
NICDC CEO & MD Rajat Kumar Saini talks about the plan for the new industrial cities and their impact
NICDC CEO & MD Rajat Kumar Saini talks about the plan for the new industrial cities and their impact
The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) has been spearheading the development of eight industrial cities, four of which have been completed and have seen good interest from investors. CEO and MD Rajat Kumar Saini, 40, believes the 12 new industrial parks recently approved by the cabinet will also see a good response and help India take forward its plans to become a global manufacturing hub. Edited excerpts: