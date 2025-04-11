Investing requires constructing a portfolio: Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital AMC

Aashish Somaiyaa, Executive Director and CEO of WhiteOak Capital AMC, manages an equity fund with assets of Rs 27,000 crore. Of this, Rs 17,000 crore has been allocated to mutual funds, while Rs 10,000 crore is invested through alternative investment funds and portfolio management service (PMS) schemes. Somaiyaa speaks to BT about how those who stay invested reap the benefits over time. Edited excerpts: