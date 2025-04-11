scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Interview
Investing requires constructing a portfolio: Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital AMC

Feedback

Investing requires constructing a portfolio: Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital AMC

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital AMC, on why investors should stagger their investments, rather than deploy aggressively.
Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
Print Edition: Apr 13, 2025
Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital AMC
Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital AMC

Aashish Somaiyaa, Executive Director and CEO of WhiteOak Capital AMC, manages an equity fund with assets of Rs 27,000 crore. Of this, Rs 17,000 crore has been allocated to mutual funds, while Rs 10,000 crore is invested through alternative investment funds and portfolio management service (PMS) schemes. Somaiyaa speaks to BT about how those who stay invested reap the benefits over time. Edited excerpts:

×