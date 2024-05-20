‘It’s possible to have a 25% growth out of India from now on’: Rail Europe Executive Chairman & CEO Björn Bender

Björn Bender is the Executive Chairman & CEO of Rail Europe, one of the world’s largest distributors of European train tickets. Founded in 1932, the company was acquired by Hivest Capital, an independent French private equity firm, in early 2022. Bender, the face of the organisation, is probably the best ambassador for train travel in Europe. His family is based in Switzerland while the 43-year-old works in Paris, and every weekend, he makes the four-hour journey back home by train, a mode of transport he finds the most convenient. In India, Rail Europe also sells tickets through its partners. In an interview with Business Today’s Krishna Gopalan during his recent visit to India, Bender speaks on the ever-increasing proportion of Indians travelling by train in Europe, the process of choosing newer destinations, and key travel trends. Edited excerpts: