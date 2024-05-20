scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Interview
‘It’s possible to have a 25% growth out of India from now on’: Rail Europe Executive Chairman & CEO Björn Bender

Feedback

‘It’s possible to have a 25% growth out of India from now on’: Rail Europe Executive Chairman & CEO Björn Bender

Rail Europe Executive Chairman & CEO Bjorn Bender talks about the India market, the shift to digital, and the way ahead
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: May 26, 2024
Rail Europe Executive Chairman & CEO Bjorn Bender talks about the India market and the way ahead (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)
Rail Europe Executive Chairman & CEO Bjorn Bender talks about the India market and the way ahead (Photo: Hardik Chhabra)

Björn Bender is the Executive Chairman & CEO of Rail Europe, one of the world’s largest distributors of European train tickets. Founded in 1932, the company was acquired by Hivest Capital, an independent French private equity firm, in early 2022. Bender, the face of the organisation, is probably the best ambassador for train travel in Europe. His family is based in Switzerland while the 43-year-old works in Paris, and every weekend, he makes the four-hour journey back home by train, a mode of transport he finds the most convenient. In India, Rail Europe also sells tickets through its partners. In an interview with Business Today’s Krishna Gopalan during his recent visit to India, Bender speaks on the ever-increasing proportion of Indians travelling by train in Europe, the process of choosing newer destinations, and key travel trends. Edited excerpts:

×