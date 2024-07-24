scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Interview
'Our approach now is Invest India 2.0': How CEO Nivruti Rai is leading the charge in boosting trade, tech, and investments

Feedback

'Our approach now is Invest India 2.0': How CEO Nivruti Rai is leading the charge in boosting trade, tech, and investments

Invest India MD & CEO Nivruti Rai says along with investments, she is also working on enhancing trade and technology at the national investment promotion and facilitation agency
Surabhi
Surabhi
Print Edition: Aug 04, 2024
Invest India MD & CEO Nivruti Rai says along with investments, she is also working on enhancing trade and technology at the national investment promotion and facilitation agency
Invest India MD & CEO Nivruti Rai says along with investments, she is also working on enhancing trade and technology at the national investment promotion and facilitation agency

Invest India acts as a point of reference for potential investors and facilitates investments for initiatives such as Make in India and Startup India. Set up in 2009 as a non-profit venture under the then Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, it provides end-to-end support and is a one-stop solution for both domestic and foreign investors. Acting as a bridge between investors and the government, 51% of Invest India’s shares are held by industry associations (17% each by Ficci, CII and Nasscom) and the remaining 49% is with the Centre and state governments. It has facilitated projects such as an apparel manufacturing facility by Singapore’s Ramatex in Tamil Nadu and a copper tube manufacturing facility by Malaysia’s Mettube in Gujarat. In fact, over the last fiscal alone, Invest India has facilitated the entry of investors with plans to invest upwards of $1.27 billion.

×