'Our approach now is Invest India 2.0': How CEO Nivruti Rai is leading the charge in boosting trade, tech, and investments

Invest India acts as a point of reference for potential investors and facilitates investments for initiatives such as Make in India and Startup India. Set up in 2009 as a non-profit venture under the then Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, it provides end-to-end support and is a one-stop solution for both domestic and foreign investors. Acting as a bridge between investors and the government, 51% of Invest India’s shares are held by industry associations (17% each by Ficci, CII and Nasscom) and the remaining 49% is with the Centre and state governments. It has facilitated projects such as an apparel manufacturing facility by Singapore’s Ramatex in Tamil Nadu and a copper tube manufacturing facility by Malaysia’s Mettube in Gujarat. In fact, over the last fiscal alone, Invest India has facilitated the entry of investors with plans to invest upwards of $1.27 billion.