Rajeev Thakkar's advice for investors: Stay the course for 10,15,20 years

Rajeev Thakkar, chief Investment Officer and Director at Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS), helms the popular equity scheme, Parag Parikh FlexiCap Fund. This scheme has compounded at 19% each year in the last 11 years. Thakkar speaks to Business Today about his investing philosophy and how his flagship scheme is navigating the treacherous volatility in stock prices. Edited excerpts: