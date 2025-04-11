Stick with large cap funds: Vetri Subramaniam of UTI AMC
Vetri Subramaniam, CIO, UTI AMC, on the stock market correction, the way ahead, and more.
UTI AMC, one of the leading asset management companies of India, manages almost Rs 3.5 lakh crore in equities and bonds. The company’s CIO, Vetri Subramaniam, talks about how to dodge the choppiness in the market. He talks about comfortable pockets in the market and macroeconomic conditions vis-à-vis GDP growth and interest rates, in an interview with Business Today. Edited excerpts: