‘Tesla is for the West, Ola is for the rest': Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola Electric going public and future plans for his 3 companies
Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal on his future plans for his three companies, life after listing Ola Electric, woke culture, and comparisons with Elon Musk
Bhavish Aggarwal
Bhavish Aggarwal has big plans. For instance, he wants to make India a global AI powerhouse by building the country’s AI tech stack with his company Krutrim and wants to increase Ola Electric’s Li-ion cell production capacity to 100 GWh in a decade. Incidentally, recently listed Ola Electric saw its share price double days after listing. In an exclusive interview with Business Today’s Sourav Majumdar and Aayush Ailawadi at the BT India@100 summit, the 39-year-old Ola Founder talks about his plans for Ola Electric, Krutrim’s mission, and more. Edited excerpts: