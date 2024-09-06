‘Tesla is for the West, Ola is for the rest': Bhavish Aggarwal on Ola Electric going public and future plans for his 3 companies

Bhavish Aggarwal has big plans. For instance, he wants to make India a global AI powerhouse by building the country’s AI tech stack with his company Krutrim and wants to increase Ola Electric’s Li-ion cell production capacity to 100 GWh in a decade. Incidentally, recently listed Ola Electric saw its share price double days after listing. In an exclusive interview with Business Today’s Sourav Majumdar and Aayush Ailawadi at the BT India@100 summit, the 39-year-old Ola Founder talks about his plans for Ola Electric, Krutrim’s mission, and more. Edited excerpts: