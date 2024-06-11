'There may be consolidation of ARCs going ahead': Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO of Arcil

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd or Arcil, India’s oldest asset reconstruction company (ARC) that deals with bad loans or non-performing assets (NPA) across large corporate, SME, and retail segments, is making a big digital push. With assets under management of more than Rs 15,230 crore, 22-year-old Arcil is also tapping new opportunities in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Arcil MD & CEO Pallav Mohapatra says there may be consolidation of ARCs going forward. In an exclusive interaction with Business Today’s Anand Adhikari, Mohapatra, 63, who was MD & CEO of the Central Bank of India earlier, talks about issues the bad loans market faces, new opportunities, and the way ahead. Edited excerpts: