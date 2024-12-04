'There’s a case for uniting and keeping apps separate': Uday Shankar, Vice Chairperson of Reliance-Disney Media JV
Uday Shankar, Vice Chairperson of Reliance-Disney Media JV, on the entity’s plans, the future of appointment viewing, subscriptions, and more
Uday Shankar, Vice Chairperson of Reliance-Disney Media JV, on the entity’s plans, the future of appointment viewing, subscriptions, and more
The Reliance-Disney media joint venture has massive scale, size and reach. But what are its implications and what is the way ahead? In an interaction with Business Today, Uday Shankar, 62, Vice Chairperson of the entity and Co-founder of venture capital firm Bodhi Tree Systems, talks about linear television, OTT, cricket rights, and the long-term vision. Edited excerpts: