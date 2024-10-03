‘There’s a misconception that MSP is needed everywhere': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

When Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the state had an agricultural growth rate of 6.5% per annum, while the national rate of growth was just 3.7%. The agricultural revolution in Madhya Pradesh caught everyone’s attention. The biggest question now is whether 65-year-old Chouhan, as the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, can implement it across India. Chouhan, who also holds the portfolio of Rural Development, discusses his vision and the challenges in an interaction with Rahul Kanwal, News Director of India Today and Aaj Tak and Executive Director of Business Today, and BTTV Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi, at the BT India@100 summit. Edited excerpts: